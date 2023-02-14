Letter: Americans should see GOP thought leaders like Rick Scott for who they are

To the editor: Donald Trump's genius is that he knows how to manipulate large masses of the willfully uninformed and the Fox-misinformed — angry, vastly white followers whose vision of America is a patriarchal, white Christian, gun-toting, freedom-for-me-but-not-for-thee nation.
His invented pithy tweets and nicknames are effective because they stir visceral emotions. “Witch hunt.” “Crooked Hillary.” “Radical left.” He has, literally, hundred of nicknames and innumerable tweets.
They are hard to counter without sounding defensive or guilty or childish — ”It is not a witch hunt.” “I am not crooked.” “We aren't radical. You are.” — and then going into lengthy explanations that lack similar emotional impact.
But the Democrats miss so many golden opportunities to recast and redefine the dialogue. Case in point: Rick Scott is among many in the GOP determined to put an end to Medicare. He outright lies in denying that. President Joe Biden appropriately called out the lie by reading from Scott's 11-point plan in which he specifically called for the sunsetting of all federal laws, including Medicare and Medicaid.
So, what's the missed opportunity? While factual, Biden's delivery — and for that matter, any politicians' countering the plan with a statement quoting a brochure — lacks dramatic emotional impact.
How about every time anyone talks about Rick Scott they something like this: Back in 2000, Rick Scott pleaded guilty to 14 felonies and agreed to a $600 million-plus fine in what was at the time the largest Medicare and Medicaid health fraud settlement in U.S. history in connection with his time as CEO of Columbia/HCA. At his deposition, he pleaded the Fifth Amendment 75 times. When Scott was forced to resign, he was paid $9.88 million in a settlement, and left owning 10 million shares of stock then worth more than $350 million.
This guy wants to get rid of Medicare and Medicaid.
There are too many missed opportunities to constantly remind Americans exactly who these people are.
Peter May, North Adams