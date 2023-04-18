Letter: America's for-profit network of skilled nursing facilities require a closer look

To the editor: The Berkshire Eagle has done a very good job digging deep into stories of serious importance to Berkshire residents.
I ask you now to do deep research into the books of for-profit skilled nursing facilities.
My quick check this morning of skilled nursing facilities in the United States indicates that 71.7 percent are for-profit. Genesis Healthcare is the largest of these; they own two facilities and lease 11 more in Massachusetts.
There are no medical professionals on the Genesis board of trustees. In 2020, the CEO received $900,000 in salary, plus $5,194,297 in bonuses, plus $1,080,626 in stock, plus $973,000 in incentives (incentives for what?). That’s more than $7 million in the first year of COVID, when Genesis, among others in the field, were crying poverty because of the disruptions in their business operations and income.
You’ve reported often on the poor state of care and staffing in skilled nursing facilities in the Berkshires and other parts of the commonwealth as well. The situation has been going on for years. There could not be a better time than now to pry open the books of these companies. How many subsidiaries do they own? How do they shift money around? Do they create new subsidiaries, as in the oil and mining industries, to hide penalties or lawsuits? Are there ever unscheduled inspections in nursing homes?
Again, thank you for your past and continuing good work on this issue. Please dig deeper.
Dianne Olsen, North Adams