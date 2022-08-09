To the editor: I have worked for the Sheriff's Office mental health services department for more than 36 years.
This letter addresses the circumstances surrounding the suicide that occurred in our facility in 2021. ("Sheriff: Berkshire County Jail was not made aware of previous suicide attempt by man who took his life," Eagle, Nov. 13, 2021.)
This was the first suicide of a detainee in more than 38 years while supervising thousands of inmates over that period. Every inmate who comes into our facility is given a security, medical and mental health assessment upon intake. The law requires certain assessments within 14 days of arrival. We perform them upon intake so any known concerns are immediately documented and addressed.
All mental health assessments are performed by master's level mental health clinicians with years of experience in assessing suicide risk. I take great pride in the way our staff from different disciplines (security, medical, mental health, classification, programs and treatment, etc.) work together to share information and help minimize risk for our detainees. In 2014, our facility won nationwide recognition for this cooperative teamwork.
The individual who committed suicide in our facility in 2021 went through our thorough admission process. Our experienced clinicians used a detailed assessment tool searching for any signs of mental illness or suicide risk. The fact is there was no indication whatsoever from the individual himself or any other source that this person posed an increased risk of suicide. Sadly, not all suicides are preventable.
I challenge Alf Barbalunga to be transparent and let voters know how many probationers died under his supervision and does he feel responsible for those deaths?
Mark Massaro, Washington