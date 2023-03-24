To the editor: On Sunday, March 19, in the parking lot of St. Stanislaus in Adams, an African-American woman sitting in a car with two toddlers was threatened by a white man who pulled up next to her car, rolled down his window, extended his arm and made the gesture of shooting a pistol at her.
He did this three times and then drove away, leaving the woman stunned and terrified for her own safety and the safety of her grandchildren.
This despicable racist behavior cannot be tolerated. To threaten another with violence, to make such a gesture toward anyone, never mind a woman with two toddlers, is reprehensible. It cannot be tolerated, and it must not go unanswered.
I ask anyone who might have witnessed this event or anyone who may know the individual who committed this act of hatred and intimidation to please come forward and contact the Adams Police Department. Do the right thing.
Katya Bowen, Pittsfield