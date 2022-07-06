To the editor: We at the Lee Historical Society are indebted to Dick Lindsay and to The Berkshire Eagle for the fine article in the "Weekender" edition ("Lee Historical Society to honor town veterans with July exhibit at Lee Library," Eagle, July 2) but would like to note one serious omission.
The article correctly identifies Joseph Whiton as a general of the War of 1812 who is buried at Fairmount Cemetery, but does not include a second general buried no more than 200 feet away. That would be Brig. Gen. John McEwen Hyde, who had a nearly 40-year career in the Army and retired at that lofty rank. We did not want Gen. Hyde's impressive career to be missed.
As always, we very much appreciate The Eagle's interest in our annual July exhibit at Lee Library.
Phil Smith, Lee
The writer is the curator of the exhibit "Lee Answers the Call" on display now in the J. Peter Scolforo Gallery at the Lee Library.