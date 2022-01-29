To the editor: I have a different suggestion for the bike lanes on North Street.
I think enlarging the sidewalks by four feet out into the existing roadway on both sides of the street would result in an improved, safer experience for riders and drivers. Cyclists would have four feet to ride next to the road but not on the road. There would still be room for pedestrians. Cars would park next to the curb at the edge of the bike lane instead of having to cross the bike lane to park.
This is a great idea that would benefit both drivers and cyclists. No one will be worrying about bike and car crashes.
Bill Hart, Dalton