Letter: An alternative solution to proposed changes for New Lenox Road

To the editor: We are residents of Rolling Hills and oppose changing a location that has been low-level retail (Different Drummer's Kitchen) to high-level commercial (McGee automotive) based on the inherent dangers that this change creates for pedestrians, schoolchildren and drivers on New Lenox Road, a busy, country road that many people walk on.
There is a school bus stop at the entrance to Rolling Hills, just 20 to 30 feet from the intersection with Route 7, a four-lane, high-speed highway. It is challenging to safely exit the Rolling Hills driveway currently; increasing the traffic density on New Lenox Road by adding curb cuts will increase the number of accidents.
A traffic study conducted by MDM Transportation Consultants for Rolling Hills and made available to the Lenox Zoning Board of Appeals indicates there are solutions to modestly modify the intersection at Route 7 and New Lenox Road so that vehicles heading south could perform a U-turn and enter the McGee property from Route 7 and have no curb cuts on New Lenox Road. The solutions are consistent with MassDOT transportation regulations and, importantly, do not decrease safety for pedestrians, schoolchildren and drivers on New Lenox Road.
Seems like a no-brainer to us. We hope it is to the Lenox ZBA.
David Burghardt and Linda Burghardt, Lenox