To the editor: April is Volunteer Appreciation Month. We salute all of our volunteers this month — and every day.
One of our Jewish Family Service values is tikun olam, a commitment to heal and repair the world, one person at a time. Our refugee resettlement program is a beautiful example of living that value. The energy and commitment of our volunteers embodies that value in every action they take. The gift of our partnership with the community is what makes this program succeed.
Our volunteers have been a lifeline to our newly arrived friends from Afghanistan, beginning on their first day of arrival in December 2021. We are grateful for the magnanimous support of our volunteers who span the entire Berkshires. Their assistance with airport pick-ups, apartment set-ups, transportation to and from appointments, ESL classes, tutoring, job skills mentoring, helping with employment leads, financial literacy, and being welcoming all demonstrate the warmth of our beloved communities.
On a personal level, as a proud Berkshires resident, I am impressed and inspired every day at the love, care and commitment of our community members who go above and beyond to guide our newcomers to life in America. We are extremely fortunate to share this work with so many generous and kind-hearted people in our communities. We also give a shout-out to our vets in the community who were the first to step forward to offer help and support to our Afghan friends. Along with our dedicated folks, we together work tirelessly and act out the words of Mother Teresa: “Never worry about numbers. Help one person at a time, and always start with the person nearest you.”
Volunteers make all the difference to us. Thank you, volunteers, for helping to lift us all up and for creating a path to success for our newcomers.
Gabriela Sheehan, Pittsfield
The writer is the Berkshires resettlement coordinator for Jewish Family Service of Western Massachusetts.