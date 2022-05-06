To the editors: Recent shifts in American "ethics" and culture put our nation on course to become the most Puritanical in the world.
We ban abortion with no remedy for poverty and lack of access to medical care and education to which these women and their children will be condemned (where are the fathers?), institutionalizing broad poverty and hopelessness. Will MAGA supporters adopt and support these children, or simply hope the women die in back-alley abortions or go somewhere else? Even Catholic nations are making abortion legal; no one is for abortion, but reasonable people do see the need for that legal and available option.
We ban books honestly exposing our "original stain," slavery. Our nation and culture are largely racist at their very roots, inculcating in our children the false belief that everything is fine as is. “The other” is evil, the “purifiers” are righteous.
We denigrate science when it serves our economic purposes, the truth be damned, societal benefit denied.
We ban substantiation (even mention) of LGBTQIA+ people, denying those children the chance to be who they really are in public, denying those on a journey of self-definition their full range of possibilities. We provide the bullies more people to torture.
We institutionalize ignorance, producing fear, anger, rage and violence, tearing down the norms of our republic, throwing our democracy at the feet of QAnon and its willing henchman Donald Trump, loosing willing acolytes and sycophants. Just where are “mainstream” Republicans? Not a single vertebra to be found in Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, or Susan Collins. McConnell finally got the Supreme Court he wanted, success beyond his dreams in making it the most political, the most extremist, the most proscriptive in history. We will bear this burden for years to come, the sanctity of our elections be damned.
And here I thought “The Handmaid’s Tale” was fiction; it is a factual description of our society handed to us through a time warp.
A warning to the MAGA cultists, the flunkies, bootlickers, thugs, the evil henchmen of our far lesser “angels”: Beware of that for which you wish, for you unleash a whirlwind you may not be able to control.
To think that a bunch of old, scared, entrenched white men could do this because they fear losing economic and political control of “their” fiefdom. Good luck America, we are in for a rough ride!
Leonard H. Sigal, Stockbridge