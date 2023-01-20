Letter: An Egremont resident's thoughts on town's water situation

To the editor: Thank you to Eagle reporter Heather Bellow for bringing Egremont’s Water Department to a wider audience. ("If this Egremont dam fails, it could destroy the town's water system. Officials are looking at options for this and a slew of problems," Eagle, Jan. 17.)
It is a difficult issue to unpack. Some might recall that the geology of South Egremont Village makes the introduction of wells on either side of Route 23 highly problematic. So sometime around the 1930s — and I am sure someone will correct this date — a pipe was laid down Main Street.
In the '50s, with the introduction of more state and federal regulations, the business was sold to the Mercer family, who still own and manage the Housatonic Water Company. Egremont found their servicing unacceptable, and in the 1980s the town voted to purchase our water company. It has been kept as a separate enterprise account since then, paying its own way. However, it is carried as an asset on the town’s books, and as an asset it has been used to secure lower loan rates and grants. According to Ms. Bellow, it services 650 people, nearly half of Egremont’s population.
And a new sidewalk being installed on Route 23 has allowed us to install a new water line at a fraction of the original estimate. This new road should facilitate access to our businesses, almost all of which are located on the water line in south village. So the vocabulary used in this story — “catastrophic,” “on the brink” — appears to be coming from that faction in town that has never wanted to own the water company. We heard the exact same words at a recent town meeting. But as Water Commissioner Mary Brazie observed, we need to have full professional due diligence done before taking any next steps. The money for that will be voted at our next town meeting.
Inflammatory language like this could be interpreted as a negotiating strategy to devalue one of the town's most valuable assets on its books, so it is especially nice to know that state Rep. Smitty Pignatelli is taking notice. It is comforting that the legal procedures that must be followed are taking place before deaccessioning something as critical as our water supply to an out-of-state publicly traded company whose first responsibility is to its stockholders, not its users.
I prefer to drink my own water rather than the Kool-Aid they’ve been pouring.
Susan P. Bachelder, South Egremont