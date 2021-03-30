To the editor: On the front page of your March 25 paper, a photo caption read: “16-18 Maple Street was the sight of police activity …”
This is not the first time I have noted an egregious language error on your front page. As an English language professional, I am appalled, and would be even more so if suggestible young people actually read newspapers nowadays. Editors of published works have a grave responsibility to use our language properly, and The Berkshire Eagle has often failed in that.
Please improve your editing to keep such linguistic laziness out of the public square. A newspaper that runs an occasional section devoted to education certainly owes that to the public it serves.
Matthew Palardy, Richmond