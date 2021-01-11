An eye for an eye makes us all blind
To the editor: I watched an overly disturbing CNN video of an officer being crushed in a door by the rioters at the Capitol.
How can it be so many millions of people out there have the stupidity to support Donald Trump to such an extreme? You are setting a bad example for your children in regards to judgment of character and you’re setting a bad example for yourselves. You are allowing your judgment to take control of your senses. You are allowing your judgment to invade your conscience. Do yourselves a favor and don’t do it.
This is not an exercise of the rights of the First Amendment. This is violence. This is bloodshed. This is hatred. Is that what you want? Do you want your children to live in a violent, fearful world when we’ve already been invaded by this coronavirus? Do you love Donald Trump so much to want such misery for society? This guy is an animal. For your children’s sake and for your own good, accept like mature adults Donald Trump has lost and get rid of your violence. As Gandhi used to say, “An eye for an eye will make us all blind.”
Brian Isaac, Adams