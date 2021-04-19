To the editor: While my son and I were shopping at Target yesterday, we were discussing possible future uses of the empty mall.
I think he came up with a winner. His suggestion was that it be used as a satellite campus for University of Massachusetts Amherst. Minimal construction would be needed to create classrooms in the large stores, and even less work would be needed on the smaller stores. There is already a “cafeteria” in place and plenty of parking.
This would strengthen the transfer bond between Berkshire Community College and UMass, and Berkshire County residents would be able to get a bachelor’s degree in a very conveniently located spot. Food for thought.
Cindy Haven, Pittsfield