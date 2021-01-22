An inauguration celebration for all
To the editor: Wednesday night’s broadcast of the spectacular inauguration festivities was a true joy and an inspirational demonstration of a USA that I feel proud to be a part of.
The celebration is a good example of a COVID-19-forced change that is actually an improvement — a change that should continue in the future. A public celebration, rather than inaugural balls for an elite few is more democratic, inclusive and a better use of taxpayer money. A fitting beginning for a new era.
Ronna Tulgan Ostheimer, Williamstown