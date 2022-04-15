To the editor: One of my most revered history professors said it is critical to understand the difference between the "interesting" and "important" when reading or writing about factual events.
Indeed, one of the reasons I subscribe to The Eagle is because they consistently balance the interesting with the important. Heather Bellow's recent article about Donna Hicks' "Dignity" talk being aired in my neighboring town, Monterey, is an example of that balanced reporting. ("Amid ongoing rancor in Monterey, Harvard conflict-resolution expert to offer advice," Eagle, April 13.)
While Heather reports the facts of Ms. Hicks' upcoming talk (time, date, etc.) she also shares, in her usual straightforward manner, the circumstances that led to Lauren Behrman's recommendation that Monterey engage Ms. Hicks so that its residents will, at the very least, give the concept of treating each other with dignity some serious consideration in an effort to move past the years of dysfunction that has plagued their town.
What makes Heather's piece so much more than an interesting article about the goings-on in a small Berkshire town is the way she objectively shines a light on the pervasive and important problem of too many folks failing to treat each other with dignity, especially in the public sphere. Indeed, in the age of social media, it appears that sadly, egos and the desire to always have the last word have taken over, causing folks to fall into the easy trap of using emotion and ad hominem attacks to make a case rather than relying on facts. Journalists of the caliber of Heather Bellow understand this basic tenet.
That said, one does not need to be a journalist — or in my case, a historian — to remember these important concepts. Before engaging with others, whether in person or in writing, we all should try to take a moment to examine the tone we will be using. And, while it's not always easy, we should make a concerted effort to ask these important questions: What is my motivation when I use potentially inflammatory language to describe or discuss events? And am I treating the subject and individuals involved with dignity?
Thank you, Heather. Through your thoughtful reporting, you've shown that the conversation surrounding the issue of treating each other with dignity is not only an interesting global one that needs to be had, but an important local conversation as well.
Melissa Bye, Sandisfield