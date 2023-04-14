Letter: An observation on solar panel fire story

To the editor: Thank you for your good reporting and this good article ("A stubborn solar panel fire burned through a roof in Sandisfield and continued to reignite," Eagle, April 10).
I have an engineering degree and have been working in residential solar design and sales since 2018. The article mentions energy storage system, or ESS — more commonly referred to simply as "batteries." Solar panels are not ESS; they produce energy, not store it.
The picture and the content of the article implies that the fire was located at the solar panels, i.e., the ESS is not relevant. Most solar installations do not include ESS (battery storage), but if this house does have it, I suspect the battery would be located in the basement.
Shawn Green, Great Barrington
The writer is a North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners associate.