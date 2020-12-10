An open letter to Joe Biden on cabinet picks
To the editor:
Dear President-elect Joe Biden,
I am very disappointed in your proposed cabinet members. Their pro-corporate, pro-fossil fuel biases will turn me off from enthusiastically supporting you in 2024. I voted for Jill Stein in 2016 but many of my progressive friends sat out 2016. This time, we voted for you. Please remember what pushed you over the edge to victory in 2020, and how many of us turned out for you who did not do so for Hillary Clinton. If you think the Senate will not confirm more progressive cabinet members, you should try anyway and at worst bring forward the “centrists” (actually pro-corporate and anti-progressive candidates) as a fallback position.
You also have an opportunity to educate people on the difference between social democrats, democratic socialists, socialists in general (which includes national socialists in Germany, the Nazis) and communists. The right has somehow dominated this discussion and lumped them all together as anti-freedom. They are not all the same; some are pro-freedom and pro-opportunity more than the corporate forces who have dominated our government and laws it has passed. It is a disgrace to let the right dominate the discussion and to see Republican legislators repudiate talk of “socialism” rather than speak to the nuances of socialism and examples of it (Medicare, Social Security, our military, fire departments, police, our post office, etc.) that are actually popular (except the military and some aspects of police, but not the concept of peace officer).
Is allegiance to big corporations and fossil fuels, Big Pharma and the chemical industry (pesticides, etc.) more important than winning again in 2024 by producing results for the larger population who voted for you? Are you willing to be a one-term president by alienating the progressive wing of the Democratic Party? That is where you are headed if you persist with the types of proposed cabinet members you have offered so far.
Bill Taylor, Sandisfield