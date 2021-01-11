An open letter to Rep. Neal after Capitol mayhem
To the editor:
Dear Congressman Neal,
President Trump has crossed the “free speech” line of incitement of riot. After hearing your report of the disastrous assault on the Capitol, I urge you to support the impeachment of President Trump. The cliche about what speech is not free is that you do not have the right to shout “fire” in a crowded theater,” which must be understood to mean when there is not, in fact, a fire!
Trump was not robbed of his rightful second term by election fraud. There is no fire. You and your staff ought not to have been terrorized by the madness of the overwrought mob. And we American citizens ought not to have been horrified by the reckless violence of the mob inspired by the president’s manipulative speech. Trump, in effect, shouted, “fire” to the mob he earlier urged to descend on D.C. on the very day the U.S. Congress was scheduled to formally confirm Joe Biden’s election.
That’s like filling the theater with a crowd. He invited his son and attorney Rudy Giuliani to wind up the crowd and then he himself sent them on their ghastly errand of vandalism and terrorism. Our beloved country needs Congress to impeach Donald Trump for — in effect — gathering the restless crowd that he’d “fed” with the weeks of repeated complaints that our election of our future president was fraudulent. Then he shouted “fire” by challenging them to invade the Capitol. No violation of free speech — grounds to impeach.
Julia W. Kay-Grace, Becket