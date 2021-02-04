An open letter to Republican senators
To the editor: Why is there any doubt that Donald J. Trump is guilty of inciting a coup?
The road to the current impeachment trial began early last summer when Trump said: “The only way we’re going to lose this election is if the election is rigged.” There, he planted the seed of doubt in his supporters’ minds, which sprouted and blossomed in that rumor mill we call the internet. This climaxed on Jan. 6, the day Congress was to certify the election by the Electoral College of Joe Biden as president. That day, Trump incited a large crowd of his loyalists gathered near the White House with the words, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” He told them to march down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol, which they did. There, they breached the defenses of the building and stormed into the Senate and House chambers. Senators and representatives escaped by the skin of their teeth, and five other people were killed in the process — one was shot, and one was trampled to death.
Of all the impeachable actions charged against any of our presidents to date, Trump’s constitutes the most heinous crime against this democracy and its people. Any senator who does not vote for impeachment is not an American first, but rather a loyalist of a man or a party. He or she should be removed from the Senate, because they are just as dangerous to our form of government as Trump was.
Senators: We urge you to think very hard about your vote. If you truly love this country and its form of government, then there is only one way you can vote — to impeach Donald J. Trump of violating his oath to defend the Constitution. He wanted to become an autocrat and take away our most precious right — the right to choose our leaders freely in a legal way without any coercion. This impeachment is important, not only because Trump must be held accountable, but because the message must be sent loud and clear to any future president who wants to subvert our democratic form of government: You do this at your peril; our government has been, is and must always be “of the people, by the people and for the people.”
Jeff Bradway, Pittsfield
Anthony Contenta, Pittsfield