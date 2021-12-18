To the editor: As Darlene Rodowicz takes over the leadership of Berkshire Health Systems, we hope that she will see the value of listening to and considering the advice of Berkshire Health Systems front-line health care staff — from housekeeping workers, dieticians and pharmacists to nurses and physicians.
In past years, our community has witnessed the departure from BHS of excellent physicians and nurses who were deeply committed to the health of our community but who lacked the support of the hospital leadership. In addition, significant suggestions by the nursing staff for improving working conditions and patient safety, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, have gone unheard. The apparent managerial philosophy of BHS may be consonant with what their business consultants advocate, but it defies the advice of most scholars of complex organizations. Rather than creating a "fearless organization," as advocated by Amy Edmondson, Professor of Harvard Business School, who has actively studied the management of hospital systems, they instead seem to have established a "fearful organization," with a noncollegial working environment for their staff.
It is disappointing to us that the descriptions of Mr. Phelps' and Ms. Rodowicz's leadership in recent Berkshire Eagle articles mentioned only their success in improving BHS' financial circumstances, but not their record on patient care outcomes or staff satisfaction. When leadership changes in any system, it provides a unique opportunity to make significant alterations in its culture, values and vision. We hope that Ms. Rodowicz will take advantage of her new role to make BHS a more positive workplace for all staff. Doing this will have a direct impact on the quality of care that we, residents and patients in Berkshire County, deserve.
Peter M. Lazes, West Stockbridge
Marie G. Rudden, West Stockbridge
Peter Lazes is the visiting professor and co-coordinator of the Healthcare Partnership Initiative at Penn State University's School of Labor and Employment Relations. Marie Rudden is an assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at the Weill Cornell School of Medicine. They are co-authors of "From the Ground Up: How Frontline Staff Can Save America's Healthcare."