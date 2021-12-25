To the editor: In Wednesday’s commentary piece regarding the dwindling enrollment at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, blame was mostly placed on matters of administrative dysfunction and bad PR. ("Mitchell Chapman: In wake of enrollment decline, MCLA must change course," Eagle, Dec. 22.)
It could be argued, however, that it is deeper economic factors at fault, while the issues behind the bad press may actually provide for a last-gasp opportunity. Stepping back, we should recall that for some time the productive U.S. economy has been offshored, while young people were encouraged to go to college with the explicit promise of a winning a ticket to the middle class. But, as the cracks in this model spread and the bottom falls out, it is apparent that a hollowed-out economy can only provide a dwindling number of email jobs for so many BAs. In short, there is no Sprague for MCLA grads to approach for work as a project manager, accountant, etc.
However, one alternative is to extract a sinecure from a large business or institution. In that light, the various "notable incidents" outlined in the piece do not necessarily warrant "a change in culture and strategy," but may be seen as a chance for a leg up. In fact, they provide an occasion for real-life experience in dressing down powers that be, at in-state tuition rates to boot. Such skills are crucial for getting ahead in the Hunger Games model we enjoy today.
And while MCLA’s endowment may not be deep enough to accommodate concessions for new positions in an HR commissariat, a dysfunctional and out-of-step administration does serve as a sort of Golden Gloves warmup with whom the students can hone their chops before going pro. And when that time comes, despite the disappearance of the Spragues of the world, there are of course the Mass MoCAs. Obviously, such institutions are not able provide the broad employment opportunities of the former, but there is still the need for copy writers to produce land acknowledgments or equity statements and grant writers to appeal to the Mellon Foundation. In this narrow market, it is a solid scout badge if one’s CV includes a proven example of initiative in leading the charge against a problematic administration.
More broadly speaking, in a landscape that is less Ford Motors and more Ford Foundation, young BAs can benefit from the credential development opportunities described in Wednesday’s commentary.
Brian Webber, West Stockbridge