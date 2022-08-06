To the editor: I am writing this letter in support of Andrea Harrington's reelection to the office of Berkshire district attorney.
I first got to know Andrea when I was living above the Mahaiwe Theatre in Great Barrington and she opened an office downstairs on the second floor. I have known Andrea for several years and have found her to be an approachable, bright, forward-thinking woman full of new ideas that have shaped the District Attorney's Office for the past four years.
Andrea has been every bit the person I voted for four years ago and am honored to do again. Her reforms have greatly shaped the justice system in Berkshire County over her first term. Andrea has also been an active presence in the community over the past four years. I have seen her at fundraisers, crime scenes and events with our first responders over the past four years.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Andrea called me to thank me for my support and showed that she cared about the community at large.
I encourage Berkshire residents to cast their vote for Andrea Harrington for district attorney on Sept. 6.
Jonathan Swartz, Williamstown