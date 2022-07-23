To the editor: I am supporting Andrea Harrington for Berkshire district attorney because of her modernity.
She knows that the old ways are harming not only people but families and communities.
Her passion for brining the District Attorney's Office into the present decade has been impressive. The "old boy's network" has been severely kneecapped by this DA and her competence. But it is not without a lot of kicking, screaming, and finger-pointing that the old ways die off and new methods are developed.
Her competence and the respect of her colleagues was displayed when she was endorsed by her former law professor, U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin. I want a DA who is respected by others around the nation. Many of Harrington's peers are recognizing the fact that there are new and beneficial ways of treating diverse populations. I enjoy living here in the Berkshires because of that diversity, and I am for fairness and equality under the law.
We are lucky to have a DA that is implementing modern ideas for a modern age.
Cristina Lenfest, Lenox