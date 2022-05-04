To the editor: There’s a very important contest for a Select Board seat this year in West Stockbridge on May 9.
I’m supporting Andy Potter against the incumbent. Andy’s public service experience is impressive (School Committee, library trustees, Appalachian Trail Management Committee), as is his professional experience as an archivist and specialist in records management (our town needs that).
He is deeply aware that as the town grows and changes, all interests need to be considered and respected — businesses, residents, downtown and outlying areas, longtime and new. Andy understands that the job of the Select Board and other town boards is not to force things in a particular direction but to listen to all stakeholders and promote adjustment. And most important, Andy knows that this is accomplished through knowledge of and fair and impartial application of town rules and policies, with transparency and without favoritism.
Unfortunately, the incumbent's record in these areas has been disappointing.
Finally, Andy understands that West Stockbridge has its own unique virtues which have evolved over time; that's why we've chosen to live there. West Stockbridge doesn’t need to be Lenox, Great Barrington or Hudson, N.Y.; the models of those places shouldn’t be superimposed on West Stockbridge.
I’m confident that Andy will help the town grow with respect for what we have and who we are.
Mitch Greenwald, West Stockbridge