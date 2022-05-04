To the editor: I’m voting Andy Potter for Select Board at the May 9 West Stockbridge annual election.
Current board members have either lost sight of or never understood the core mission of small-town chief elected officials. In exchange for our tax dollars, we anticipate efficient and equitable delivery of comprehensive basic municipal services. We expect our Town leaders to be thoughtful stewards not self-directed change agents.
I know Andy Potter to be an honest broker who will embrace his responsibilities with a steady hand.
Mark Webber, West Stockbridge