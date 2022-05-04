To the editor: West Stockbridge voters go to the polls on Monday, when they can have a chance to elect a level-headed, fair-minded resident to the Select Board whose name is Andy Potter.
Andy is also a very nice guy, unusually well-informed about town, state and national government because he served on the School Committee for six years, the Library Board for three years and the Western Massachusetts Appalachian Trail Management Committee for 10 years. In addition, Andy has worked for 32 years for the National Archives, now as an executive. He has a broad knowledge of state and federal grants available to the town that would help to solve longstanding problems, such as the lack of housing for seniors.
Andy has pledged, if elected, to follow the laws of the town and of the state regardless of the who is appearing before him. This is the kind of Selectman we need right now. Please vote for Andy Potter at Town Hall on Monday, when the polls open at 10 a.m.
Abby Pratt, West Stockbridge