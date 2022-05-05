To the editor: I am happy to write in support of my fellow West Stockbridge Library Trustee Andy Potter, who is running for West Stockbridge Select Board.
Andy’s background is impressive. He is a professional archivist, longtime member of the Berkshire Hills School Committee, gardener, chef, nature-lover, and the list goes on seemingly without end.
Working with Andy over the past several years, I ‘ve been impressed with his ability to approach problems with gusto and creativity. He brings his knowledge and experience, gained professionally and personally, to whatever issue comes up. He knows how to work through problems collaboratively and how to keep going until consensus is reached. He is a good listener, with ideas that represent practical reality. His ability to cut to the chase with good humor has been a tremendous asset. In short, he has all the qualities to make an outstanding Select Person.
I encourage my fellow West Stockbridge residents to show up at the polls on May 9 and cast their vote for Andy Potter for Select Board.
Beth J. Sack, West Stockbridge