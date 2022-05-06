To the editor: I hope West Stockbridge will grow ever more prosperous, vibrant and welcoming to everyone. But growth shouldn't happen at others’ expense.
My business, my family and West Stockbridge as a whole have been ill-served by the current Select Board chair.
Our business, the Truc Orient Express and residence, has been here for more than 43 years. Many businesses in town had to pivot due to COVID, but one was directly detrimental to our business and home. It’s unfathomable that a nonpermitted business was allowed to have outdoor concerts that harmed my business and family — all last summer — as excessive noise levels were allowed 30 yards from both. As taxpayers, don't we have the right to operate our business and enjoy our home in peace, without interference or disruption?
We didn't move into a neighborhood containing an existing venue featuring loud music with amplified bass. Despite the conditions of a special permit which limits excess noise levels, this disruptiveness continues with no enforcement. Regardless of one’s entertainment preferences, intrusive noise pumping through our residence and business will never be acceptable. It would not be acceptable to anyone, nor should we be expected to tolerate it. We didn't settle next to an airport; the airport moved to us. Parameters on a business’ operations are there to ensure everyone's rights are protected and there is peaceful coexistence within a community.
Nonenforcement shows extreme bias, revealing an inability to understand why proper requirements are needed for legitimate businesses to thrive and coexist without conflict. Continuing to show preference for one business over another is inexcusable and speaks to poor leadership and conflicts of interest. To enforce or not enforce zoning laws or other licensing laws differentially in favor of certain business over others, without a legal rationale, not only exposes deep ethical issues but is clear discrimination. This current chair’s preference is not the law.
We welcome change and growth, but we never imagined it would have such an adverse impact on our quality of life and our civil liberties due to such abysmal leadership and governance. West Stockbridge desperately needs fairness, transparency and equity reestablished in our government. The toxicity and blatant disregard must stop.
Therefore, on May 9, I will vote for Andy Potter for Select Board. Andy will serve all with respect and transparency.
Truc Nguyen, West Stockbridge