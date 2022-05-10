To the editor: Lee has an unprecedented opportunity May 16: Election Day.
Anne Langlais, running as an independent candidate, has a proven record as a member of the Lee Conservation Commission and an acting town representative.
There are three candidates for the Select Board this year. One, Anne Langlais, brings a unique record of experience and action in both the public and private sectors. She is a business-owner for 18 years, and also a solid citizen who dedicated her time to local issues including the threat of a PCB dump in our town.
Langlais was on the front line of resistance the minute the Rest of the River “agreement” was foisted on the people of Lee and Berkshire County. Her knowledge, thirst for the facts and willingness to take issues head-on prove she is a capable, competent leader.
There are those who have attempted to paint Anne as a “one issue candidate,” citing her work against the proposed dump. Nothing could be further from the truth. She has a history of working for Lee that goes back decades. Ask her about any issue, her knowledge is extensive.
Trust in government is in short supply these days. Nowhere is that more apparent than in our small town. The voters have been cast aside, ignored. Langlais is bright, open and clear. She is not afraid to ask the tough questions and to answer them. She is dedicated to listening to the voters of Lee. Her sound judgment can be relied upon, and anyone who knows her will attest to her integrity.
So, the voters of Lee have an opportunity: Elect Anne Langlais to the Select Board and immediately begin the process of righting wrongs. Elect Langlais to the Select Board because she will work with Lee voters, not direct them from on high. Elect Langlais because she will listen to voters and acknowledge their voices. Please join me in voting for Anne Langlais.
Bob Jones, Lee