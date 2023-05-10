Letter: Anne Langlais for Lee Select Board

To the editor: I would like to speak upon the reasons that I and others are voting for Anne Langlais for Lee Select Board.
To Ms. Langlais, a lifelong resident, this represents a seat to facilitate the voice of residents, something many in this town feel has been sorely missing.
Unlike current Select Board member Sean Regnier, Anne has never wavered on her support of doing everything possible to keep the PCB dump out of Lee. She feels like the Rest of River Committee has sadly thrown the Lee residents under the bus with General Election and the Environmental Protection Agency. She has been fighting alongside Housatonic River Initiative fighting for a clean, fishable, swimmable river for years.
She has mistakenly been cast a “one-issue candidate,” but this is far from the case. She was an elected district representative for many years and worked on our towns' Conservation Commission for a few years.
Back in 2012, she was a key proponent of stopping the placement of a wind turbine in the neighborhood of the October Mountain area and even went to the Statehouse and lobbied against it with Elinor Tillinghast.
In 2008, she went up to bat against the needless draw-down and dredging of the substrate of Laurel Lake. It was more significant and invasive to that body of water and its inhabitants than any in the history of Lee.
She is a small-business owner since 2003 and prior to that she was in the residential child care field for 10 years.
Ms. Langlais believes in improving the conditions for Lee's safety service and seeing a community center built. She believes in transparency and has the chutzpah to ask difficult questions as well as the willingness to work with and for her fellow townspeople.
Laura L. Murphy, Lee