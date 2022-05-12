To the editor: Our small town of Lee — the gateway to the Berkshires — is up for a very important election May 16. ("Two years later, Lee voters are about to get their say on a planned PCB landfill," Eagle, May 8.)
Anne Langlais is bringing much experience to the table. She has been standing side by side with the people every step of the way on what I consider the most important question on the ballot, which is rescinding the proposed PCB dump in our town.
Anne truly listens with intent and intelligence to the townspeople. I have experienced this first-hand. She has been beside us every step of the way on the Rest of River cleanup and No PCB Dumps group in our little town.
Please, look outside the box. We need new, fresh ideas with the people's input. Anne will have our back and fight for what is right for our town. Vote Anne Langlais for Lee Select Board on May 16. I know she has my vote.
Diane Carroll, Lee