Letter: Anne Langlais for Lee Select Board

To the editor: I am writing to express my support for Anne Langlais for the Lee Select Board.
Anne has been and is a great advocate for the citizens of Lee. She is direct, assertive and tireless when facing any challenge, large or small. She will not quit. I write from personal experience and knowledge.
We need someone with Anne’s knowledge, temperament and integrity. Please vote for Anne Langlais. We can rely upon her to be her word and to always act in our best interests.
Karen M. LaRocque, Lee