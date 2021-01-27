Announcing Lanesborough Select Board candidacy
To the editor: I am writing to introduce myself to those who may not know me. My name is Brianne Morrison, a born-and-raised Lanesborough resident.
The purpose of this letter is to let other Lanesborough residents know that I am running for Select Board this year. I have eight years of experience in the social work field and 10 years of work experience in the restaurant industry.
The present leadership in Lanesborough seems focused on how they can make the town work for them. The reason I am running is because I believe a government exists to offer services to its residents. This will be the focus of my time on the Select Board. My platform is available for view at briannemorrison.com. I am not interested in fundraising. I don’t want anyone’s money, just their vote. Thank you.
Brianne Morrison, Lanesborough