To the editor: Out for my regular walk around Dalton today, I came to the top of Pioneer Hill to find flashing lights and two vehicles blocking the intersection of Housatonic and Main.
A vehicle heading east on Main had T-boned a vehicle that apparently had pulled out of Housatonic heading west toward Pittsfield. I make no judgments here; I have no idea who had the green light and who ran the red. But the fact remains: one more accident at the Crane lights.
I can sympathize with those Daltonians who don't want the inconvenience that will result from reconstructing this intersection. But the fact remains: An ever-increasing number of Americans see no reason to obey common sense laws designed to spare them from injury or injuring others. People are in all seriousness declaring themselves to be "sovereign human beings," making themselves equal to sovereign nations and thus giving themselves "diplomatic immunity" to prosecution for their violation of the laws of the land they live in.
That being said, we need to redesign our roads to force these anarchists to behave. This particular intersection seems to stimulate anarchistic behavior and needs to be rebuilt for safety's sake. If not a roundabout, then let's go way back to the good old days and have the lower end of Main meet the intersection of Main, South and Pioneer streets in a four-way stop, while the intersection of Housatonic and Main would be a three-way stop — with cameras.
And, once again, I would like to request that Dalton partner with Lanesborough to widen and pave Gulf Road. (Gulf Road connects Route 8 in Lanesborough to High Street in Dalton.) This accident once again demonstrates the danger of having just one access route between the center of town and the south end of town, and between the center of town and Pittsfield. And while it may seem to be pie-in-the-sky dreaming, we need to find a way to directly connect South Street to Housatonic Street.
Thomas E. King, Dalton