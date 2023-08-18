Letter: Another chilling instance of an official targeting a community newspaper

This is an addendum to the excellent editorial regarding the raid on the Marion County Record. ("Our Opinion: A Kansas newsroom endures an unacceptable threat to press freedom," Eagle, Aug. 17.)
Toward the end, the editorial noted the precarious state of financially strapped newsrooms. Recently, the Wausau Pilot & Review in Wausau, Wis., reported on a county board meeting during which a local business owner and state senator used an anti-gay slur against a 13-year-old boy. The man denied using the slur and demanded a retraction. The paper stood by its article.
The man sued despite sworn statements from three people who attended that he used the word. During deposition, he acknowledged that he has used that word in the past. A judge dismissed the suit in April. The man filed an appeal. The paper's editor, faced with $150,000 in legal bills, is unsure how to pay the bills and staff.
This is a specific example of another way to threaten the press.
Local papers are necessary for strong communities. When people who have power and resources seek to stymie the local press, we are all poorer.
Quentin Chin, Pittsfield