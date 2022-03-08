To the editor: The ongoing bloodshed and mass flight of the innocent Ukrainians is an intolerable blight on our so-called advanced civilization of human beings — not to mention reminiscent of Hitler and his unspeakable gas chambers that ought to have taught us a permanent lesson.
That yet another deranged narcissistic antisocial leader such as Vladimir Putin could have hoodwinked his underlings for such a long time is a sad commentary in itself. And so is the spectacular impotence of the various peacekeeping organizations across our hemisphere — be they the UN, NATO or simply other empathic powers, such as our own.
To view more than a million families fleeing to Poland and other nearby countries — perhaps the next victims of the deranged Putin — is heartbreaking. And to watch the news of the most recent attack on Babi Yar (where some 33,771 Jews are buried following Nazi massacres) is more than outrageous. It calls for a much more effective response by us and our democratic allies in Europe —not simply economic but more like an effective military response, supported more directly by air-support from other nations, if not an actual attempt to assassinate this madman Putin (who, according some recent news revelations, had planned to kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy along with several other Ukrainian leaders).
How can the world put up with one man causing this in our lifetime with our own recent history of the Holocaust? For me, it especially recalls the night my dear parents and my siblings had about an hour to collect a few items to take with us as we fled the German roundup in October 1943 in German-occupied Denmark — an unforgettable trauma.
May I be one the first to nominate President Zelenskyy for the Nobel Peace Prize. If only we had more of such leadership caliber.
Leo Goldberger, Lenox