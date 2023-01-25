Letter: Another option for regulating short-term rentals

To the editor: I read with interest your editorial on short-term rentals. ("Our Opinion: How should communities regulate short-term rentals? More options to observe in the Berkshires," Eagle, Jan. 7.)
In it, there is an option for regulation that you failed to mention, and it is perhaps the most important one for cities and towns to consider: The ability to ban professionally managed units.
The commonwealth defines professionally managed units as “one of two or more short-term rental units that are located in the same city or town, with the same operator. The property is not within a single-family, two-family or three-family dwelling that includes the operator’s primary residence. A short-term rental unit may be considered professionally managed for this purpose whether or not an intermediary is involved.”
With a ban on professionally managed units, a community can maintain the option for homeowners to rent a single unit to supplement their income or help them afford their vacation home. It specifically prohibits real estate investment trusts and other large corporate players from buying multiple homes in our communities to profit from our local housing market at scale. It’s a low-regulation safety valve that protects private property owners, while at the same time protecting local interests around the availability of workforce housing.
In Stockbridge, we’ve banned professionally managed units and thus have protected ourselves from these large, outside corporations that, in communities around the world, have taken advantage of short-term rentals’ positive cash flows to transform entire neighborhoods at a significant detriment to the local character.
Patrick White, Stockbridge
The writer is chairman of the Stockbridge Select Board.