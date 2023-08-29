Letter: Another option for those waiting on municipal aggregation

To the editor: I am writing in response to several articles concerning municipal aggregation to lower residential electric rates.
Municipal aggregation is just one potential way to take advantage of lower electric rates. An individual can also search the internet to compare electricity rates in Massachusetts. One useful website is saveonenergy.com. Enter your ZIP code for rate options that you can select and compare the electric supplier terms. Depending on the energy supplier, one can currently get a 12-month fixed rate for 13.59 cents per KWH, a 36-month fixed rate for 14.19 cents per KWH, etc.
You do not have to wait for your town’s municipal aggregation plan to begin, which might even have a higher rate than you can get yourself. Once your town’s municipal aggregation starts, you can temporarily opt out if you have an active contract for electricity and then join when your contract expires. If your contract does not have any fee for cancellation, then you can cancel and join your town’s plan.
Rick Bell, Richmond