To the editor: I like the essays of Carole Owens very much, but in her March 10 op-ed she makes a serious error, and I quote: "How does the military teach its soldiers to kill the enemy? First they teach them to hate the enemy."
Evidently, Ms. Owens has never served in the military. I served nine years in the U.S. Army, first as an enlisted man and then as an officer, and I can assure her that there was no such indoctrination.
As General George Patton told his troops: "We don't hate the enemy, we kill the enemy." The only indoctrination we got was in basic training was where we were asked to stand up and repeat the following words: "I will never surrender of my own free will." That made no sense at the time, but we all stood up and repeated the oath anyway.
Years later, I realized that this is also an excellent maxim for civilian life.
Michel Paul Richard, New Marlborough