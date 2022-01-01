To the editor: As a professor in Massachusetts College of Liberal Art's English and communications department, I noticed that your article relied heavily on voices from our department. ("MCLA's enrollment dropped by half in 10 years — by far more than any other state college," Eagle, Dec. 17.)
In fact, the three students The Eagle spoke to for this article were all from our department — two students concentrating in journalism and an English major. If you'd wanted to poll students about their experiences at MCLA, particularly through the portal of our department, I wish you would have touched base with one of my creative writing students from this past semester, all of whom participated in fully enrolled, thriving classrooms. And as for publishing the complaint of an English major who has to take a course on Milton, may all English majors be forced into such a corner. And moreover, that course is taught by our newest full-time faculty member (which I mention as this student was concerned about a lack of new faculty) who joined us amidst the pandemic — a scholar who earned his doctorate at Yale.
That's what it's like at MCLA right now — highly trained and impressive scholars are here to inquire with about 10 to 18 undergraduate students each, many of whom are on financial aid and/or are first-generation college students, in keeping with our public mission to conduct seminar-style deep dives with intensive personal focus and care. And on top of everything else, we're able to be COVID safe, having room to spread out in the dorms. It's a good, and weird, time to be at MCLA right now.
Caren Beilin, North Adams
The writer is an assistant professor of English and communications at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.