Letter: Another reason to support local small businesses

To the editor: A shoutout to Elegant Stitches for once again providing our charity with a great product for our annual fundraiser.
It's wonderful to work with a local small business that has great prices, quality products and a lot of patience working with its customers. It's always nice to know that you can turn to a small business time and time again knowing that the job will get done on time and are always helpful and friendly.
Please do shop local and support our small businesses in the Berkshires.
Pauline Clark, Washington