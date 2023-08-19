Letter: Another, simpler solution to phone woes in schools

To the editor: I have a much simpler solution to the use of cellphones in our public schools. ("The Pittsfield School Committee approves a new plan for enforcing cellphone use in class. Here's what it entails," Eagle, Aug. 17.)
Our schools' main goals, among others, are education and socialization. Instead of treating students as if they are in nursery school with demerits being logged by teachers adding up on a scale of penalties, let's just ban the phones and any electronic device (anyone with an Apple Watch can afford a second cheap timepiece) from school. Instead of students on their phones during breaks, lunch, etc., how about they talk to each other face-to-face? What reason during school hours do they have to be on their phones?
My wife's Boston eye doctor has seen case after case of serious dry eye caused by young people spending numerous hours on their screens and not blinking. Let parents deal with the issue of phone use rather than schools. The jury is still out on how harmful the social media is to young people. What are the positive results of students on their phones during school hours? I don't see any.
Each classroom can be outfitted with a phone for the teacher to use during the rare lockdown. But the latter is not a reason to allow every student to bring his phone.
In the old days, if you allowed me to bring a chocolate bar but limited when I could eat it, I'd violate the rule any way I could. A vast number of students simply don't have the maturity to stop themselves because of intense peer pressure, and the teachers should not have to shoulder the burden of monitoring then ratting on them.
Peter Herman, Pittsfield