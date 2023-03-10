Letter: Another view on short-term rentals in Becket

To the editor: Prof. Brian Fitzpatrick, a fellow Becket resident, posits that short-term rentals are “good things only in moderation.” ("Letter: How to add teeth to STR laws? Let us enforce them," Eagle, March 4.)
He doesn’t pursue that first statement with more words of wisdom to help discover how to determine what constitutes, “moderation” or what distinguishes “short-term rentals” from hotels, motels, boarding houses, apartment rentals without year-long leases or bed-and-breakfasts that offer do-it-yourself cold cereal or baked goods and access to a coffee-by-the-cup machine.
Instead, and much to this reader's surprise, he expresses understandable concern about responsible enforcement of whatever bylaws or taxes or both have been enacted by each of the several towns and cities who are working hard to figure out what’s fair and useful to each municipality. I’m surprised to read his suggestion that “enforcement” of such “laws” should rely on “private citizens who hire private lawyers to stop others from harming them.”
The next sentence explains: "In other words, we are a land of private enforcement of the law.”
We own one guest house and two separate bedrooms that share a full bathroom upstairs in our year-round residence. Mr. Fitzpatrick proposes that my husband and I not depend on Becket and Massachusetts to enforce health and safety regulations and taxes. The beautiful bed and breakfast, for decades located fewer than five miles north of our place with four bedrooms-with-baths that serves guests hot breakfasts, can’t rely on fair enforcement by the same local Board of Health regulations and tax collectors.
The real problem of governments’ budget stresses, which has gotten worse since the Nixon administration followed Kennedy's and Johnson’s enactments of the Office of Economic Opportunity, is to revive the reasonably higher taxes on incomes of uber-wealthy corporations and the top 1 percent of families who hold most of our nation’s wealth.
Julia W. Kay-Grace, Becket