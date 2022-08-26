To the editor: Congratulations to Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington on being recognized by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America as someone who will, if elected, administrate with gun safety in mind.
This means she will stand for safer communities and advocate for better gun safety laws. DA Harrington and I have had several opportunities to discuss gun safety here in the Berkshires. Among the topics we’ve discussed are the need to further promote safe gun storage, especially as it relates to suicide prevention. We both recognize the need to do more public education and awareness regarding extreme risk protection orders and how they can help save the life of domestic and sexual abuse victims and lessen suicide rates. The need to address the rising occurrence of “ghost guns” in our communities was also discussed.
I’d also like to thank her and her office (Bryan and Andy) for playing a key role in getting our Berkshire County Moms Demand Action group started. Andrea Harrington and her staff are a great asset that we have here in the Berkshires.
Brian Whitman, Pittsfield
The writer is a volunteer with Berkshire County Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.