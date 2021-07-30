To the editor: Hilary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election for a lot of reasons including her decision to call some voters “deplorable.”
Although that was not very nice and not very smart for a woman trying to win an election, times have changed and there are exceptions to every rule. Now, for example, we have a pandemic in which people who refuse to get vaccinated endanger their friends, families and strangers at the same time that they provide their bodies for the COVID virus to mutate into more serious variants.
“Deplorable” is therefore not too strong a word for these people. Although most of these people claim that they should have the freedom to refuse vaccination, freedom has responsibilities, including the freedom to stop spreading and breeding the virus.
Allan Gehring, Lenox