To the editor: Peter May nailed it in his letter to the editor on Aug. 26 rightly questioning McCann’s COVID response as well as the universal position of the anti-vaxxers to this unstoppable plague.
They refuse to recognize that we have been invaded by a nonhuman killer which entered our country from both coasts at the same time and has penetrated to every corner of our land. The U.S. has suffered more than 646,000 COVID deaths within a global total of over 4,492,700 deaths. Peter’s suggestions are also right on the money as to what should happen when the deniers or members of their family contract this scourge which could also include the observation that they are giving aid and comfort to the enemy by exposing fellow citizens to the onslaught from this deadly invader.
Let me offer a parallel “modest proposal” in the tradition of Jonathan Swift:
Recognizing that no one has the right to tell you what to do or restrict your liberty by compulsory vaccination or any other attempt to lessen your freedom, you can continue to enjoy this freedom as long as you live. If, however, you are officially diagnosed with COVID and go to the hospital for help, your application for admission and medical treatment will trigger immediate action by the U.S. government to cancel your Social Security status to include all accrued benefits and periodic payments under Medicare, Medex or Medicaid, your veteran’s benefits and pension, your USPS retirement benefits and all other forms of health insurance or reimbursement of hospital and medical expenses or any other expense indemnity provided to you under any state or federal insurance or indemnity program.
Your admission to a hospital for any form of medical treatment will thus require that you set up and maintain a credit account in cash or cash equivalent of $25,000 or whatever amount is determined by the medical institution at the time of your application. The hospital will debit your cash balance weekly for actual costs for your care and you must immediately reestablish this initial cash balance within 10 calendar days or face immediate removal from the medical facility to a destination chosen by you or the institution. Additional terms available upon written request.
Timothy J. Sullivan Jr., Pittsfield