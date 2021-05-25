To the editor: Although November 2022 seems a long way off, I for one am very concerned that the Republicans may regain power.
You would think that with Biden spending trillions on COVID relief, including sending free money to many millions of Americans, the Democrats would have a lock on the midterm elections. And if that was not enough to gain seats in Congress, there is much more coming in the form of infrastructure and its accompanying jobs. With all that, you'd think it was like pitching a perfect game with the Republicans voting no on everything. Yet it has always been considered almost a guarantee that the party in power will lose seats in the midterms. Add to that the voting suppression attempts by the GOP, and things start to look very dicey.
The Democrats have to stop acting like patsies. They have to stop pretending that they can work with the party of "no." Mitch McConnel has told them in plain English that the Republicans will vote against anything Biden wants. With senators like Joe Mansion around, the Democrats will have their hands full just trying to agree on an infrastructure bill. It is crucial that they pass a robust bill. Let's not forget that after serving four years in the White House as the worst president in the history of the country, 74 million people voted for Donald Trump. So I repeat, the Dems cannot take anything for granted.
Having said all that, it is important that we all understand that both political parties use fake money to achieve their policy goals (not that the Republicans have any policies other than making the rich richer). Since Richard Nixon broke in on that intellectual television program called "Bonanza" back in 1971 in order to announce that we were no longer on any kind of a gold standard, the Federal Reserve has been printing up so much fake money that soon we will run out of trees. All this money-printing and debt will soon end abruptly with a crash and a new monetary system.
Millions of people will get financially hurt when this happens. And it will happen. So the Democrats better get their agenda through while they still can.
Charles Steinhacker, Great Barrington