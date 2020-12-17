AOC is a terrific advocate for her community
To the editor: I recently moved to the Berkshires from Sunnyside, Queens, where my congressional representative was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It was surprising to find her accused of “old-fashioned machine politics” in the headline of a recent column by Bloomberg columnist Francis Wilkinson in The Berkshire Eagle.
Prior to AOC’s election, Sunnyside’s longstanding representative was a classic machine politician. He was the Democratic “party boss” in Queens, and several of his close relatives served in paid staff positions. He was supported by large corporate interests, especially real estate developers. Queens and the Bronx flatly rejected machine politics when they elected AOC in 2018.
Her subsequent reelection in 2020 (by a 73 percent majority) can be attributed to AOC’s job performance. She is active and involved in the community. Her staff puts out a newsletter with genuinely helpful information about resources and opportunities. She consistently resists legislation that does not benefit her constituents — even when heavily pressured to so by her own party. She opposed an attempt by Amazon to exploit millions of dollars in tax breaks by building an unwelcome headquarters in Queens. With Sen. Ed Markey, she has co-sponsored the Green New Deal — legislation that could be a lifeline for our environment.
Wilkinson asserts that AOC’s district is mostly “poor.” In reality, New York City is a prosperous place, and Queens and the Bronx are mostly occupied by employed middle-class people. Unfortunately, we took a direct hit in March. While ambulances blared all around us, many local businesses closed forever, and a huge number of my neighbors lost their jobs. People lined up for blocks at food pantries. AOC’s turkey giveaway was not a symbolic perk. She has been connecting her constituents with essential services throughout the COVID crisis. She was also a brave holdout against Mitch McConnell’s corporate “bailout” — a measure that failed to cover the needs of ordinary Americans, but was a bonanza for billionaires.
AOC’s strength is in organization — how else could a 20-something-year-old bartender dislodge a longstanding party boss from power? Wilkinson makes one solid point: The Democrats should “try some new — or very old — tactics.” In AOC, the Democrats have a success story. They should celebrate her wins — instead of taking flimsy potshots at her.
Celia Montgomery, North Adams