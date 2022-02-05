To the editor: The recent rally that Donald Trump held in Conroe, Texas, should confirm for all Americans that he clearly has no respect for America’s democracy or law and order.
He admitted his role in the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election results. He promised to pardon those convicted of crimes during the insurrection should he win the 2024 presidential election. He called upon his supporters to rise up in protest in major cities where he is under investigation by “radical, vicious, racist prosecutors,” according to his own words, should they do anything wrong or illegal in the criminal investigations being conducted against his business dealings and conduct after the 2020 election. We have witnessed the perilous impact his style of rhetoric triggers — namely, the deadly destruction of Jan. 6, 2021.
It's appalling that many Republicans in the House and Senate remain loyal to him and continue to support his baseless lies and conspiracy theories. Many Republican officials have sought dramatic changes in the electoral process in their home states aimed at gaining control over future election outcomes. Is that what Americans who cherish democracy really want to have happen? Do we really want to surrender democracy to a political party who support autocratic measures in order to remain in control?
I believe democracy is facing its greatest challenge. If we don’t invest the time and effort it will take to voice our concerns to members of the House and Senate, we will witness the demise of America’s democracy. We will lose the freedoms and privileges that former generations fought hard to include within our Constitution.
The stakes are too high for us to remain apathetic. Please call, write or email members of the House and Senate, Democrats and Republicans alike. Express your genuine concern over the current state of our democracy. Ask them to cast aside their unquenchable desire for power amongst themselves so they can carry out the duties and responsibilities their government positions require of them. These duties and responsibilities were designed to provide stability for our democracy and enable it to thrive.
Beverly J. Tobin, Pittsfield