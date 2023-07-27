Letter: Appalled at plan to fence in Lenox affordable housing complex

To the editor: A new level of appall and disgust at those suffering precious entitlement. ("A ‘border wall’ for a Lenox affordable housing project? Here’s why condo residents want a chain-link fence separating their community from Pennrose's proposed units," Eagle, July 24)
This proposed chain-link fencing around a projected affordable housing community in Lenox is entirely insulting to anyone in the low- to moderate-income range, in which many service-industry workers and retired individuals fall. It aligns closely to criminalizing the poor. Since the condominium neighbors favor border walls, perhaps a prison would be an appropriate use for this site.
A recent article in the July/August AARP Bulletin ("Why is it so hard to expand a home?") reports, according to the Population Reference Bureau, the number of Americans 65 and older is projected to nearly double to 95 million by 2060. I suppose these folks might be in wall-climbing training as they prepare to scale that fence around their affordable housing complexes, or some may be acquiring rescue dogs to parade through your precious neighborhoods.
So, to the board of Twelve Oaks Condominiums and so many people like you, enjoy your apocalyptic mail-order life where all the restaurants, grocery stores and other businesses have closed due to workforce and affordable housing famine. And don’t get me started about businesses paying a fair wage; you’ll quickly abandon that restaurant or other business when price tags are hiked up as they try to increase wages.
Kudos to the Lenox Zoning Board for seeing it for what it is: outrageous, offensive, irritating, a deal-breaker.
Robin Keeney, Hancock